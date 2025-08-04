WATCH: Siyum Celebration – Mesivta Yesodei Hatorah Naugatuck CT

It’s hard to believe that in only ten short years, Mesivta Yesodei Hatorah of Naugatuck, CT has developed into one of the truly premier Mesivtas in America. Under the leadership of the renowned Rosh Yeshivas Ohr Hachaim (Queens, NY), Harav Doniel Lander shlita and the dynamic Menahel, Harav Aryeh Reiss shlita, the Mesivta has become a magnet for top tier bnai Torah from across the country. They are drawn to the Mesivta’s incredible warmth, simcha, mesorah, and trademark chinuch in learning. Indeed, the Mesivta will iy”H be comprised of nearly 100 bachurim this coming Elul zeman, as well as its inaugural 1st year beis Medrash shiur.

The tremendous shteiging of the talmidei hamesivta over the past year was celebrated recently at the annual siyum shenasis, which featured siyumim on Maseches Pesachim, Megillah, Succah, and many other sefarim and limudim. Words cannot do justice to the outpouring of simchas Hatorah that burst forth from the hearts of the bochurim and their proud parents at this one of a kind event.

With boundless gratitude to Hashem, the voices of the bnei hamesivta united as one in a remarkable expression of hodaah on their past accomplishments and a heartfelt tefillah for siyatta dishmaya in achieving ever greater hasagos baTorah in the future. Yehi Ratzon that their tefillos should be niskabel and that this flourishing Makom Torah continue its extraordinary growth as a magnificent source of nachas ruach for Hakadosh Baruch Hu.