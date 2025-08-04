93 ORPHANS Are Getting Married in The Month of Av

Rabbeinu HaGadol Maran Rosh HaYeshiva HGR’ Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a:

“Those who donate $930.00 for the 93 orphans getting married in the month of Av תשפ”ד

And spare them from indignity, humiliation, and pain

Will merit middah k’negged middah

to be saved themselves, during the days of bein hazmanim,

from all misfortune and disaster”

And bs”d at the beginning of the month of Elul we will daven for all the donors to have tremendous success in this upcoming Elul zman, both in ruchniyus and in gashmiyus.

