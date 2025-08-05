Rabbi Bochner’s Pain Built Thousands Of Families — What Comes Next?

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TOWARDS THE GOAL

Twenty-five years ago, a young man sat in his empty, silent home. Infertility had drained him of everything — energy, joy, finances, the dreams he had for the future.





And with no one to turn to for support, the pain cut even deeper.

Yet from his isolating experience, came a resolve to build the support system he had longed for.

That man was Rabbi Schlomo Bochner.

Today, over 13,000 Yiddishe children fill their parents’ homes with light because one man took the darkest pain imaginable and forged it into a mission of hope.

For the past quarter of a century, Rabbi Bochner has carried the weight of countless couples on his shoulders, building Klal Yisroel, one miracle at a time, while raising awareness to the public about their struggle

With thousands of children already born through his life’s work, Rabbi Bochner isn’t slowing down. In honor of Bonei Olam’s 25 year anniversary, he’s taken on a personal mission to raise $1 million, driven by a single goal — to bring more lechtige Yiddishe neshamos into the world.





Rabbi Schlomo Bochner is there for Klal Yisroel.

This week, please be there for him.

