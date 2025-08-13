Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

A CHILD WAS FORGOTTEN IN THE CAR IN THE BOILING HOT HEAT

Not once as a freak accident, but actually every single day.

FACT: without a reminder, anyone can forget.

KIDZALERT will sense a child in the car seat and alert you when you turn off your car.

The stories come in daily. It doesn’t discriminate- Caring mothers, loving fathers, doting grandmothers. They can be on the way to study, work, doctors’ office, running a quick errand or dropping off at a babysitter. They all thought, “it could never happen to me.” Until it does.

Thankfully, most of these stories have a happy ending, stories of how they realized in the nick of time, the babysitter called asking where their child was, they ran into a friend who asked about their baby – and they panicked, running outside and saving their precious child’s life. Unfortunately, there have been far too many times that parents have not been so lucky.

Every parent needs a reminder. Every parent wants a device that will work EVERYTIME. 

KIDZALERT– car seat sensor alarm. Inexpensive and most-effective alarm on the market. Unlike other alarms, this alarm ONLY rings if your child is in the car WITH YOU.

KIDZALERT is easy to install. Simply plug the device into the 12v, cigarette lighter port, and place a sensor under the cushion of the child’s car seat. Does not require a smart phone.

$45 for a one car seat system, $65 for a two-car seat system (two car seats in the same car.)

When a child is placed into the car seat, the sensor is automatically activated. When the driver turns off the car, the alarm will ring.

Bubbies, give yourself peace of mind and buy for all of your eineklach!

With thousands of these alarms already installed, your child can be the next one that will not be forgotten. Let’s make every car ride with our child have a happy ending.

Every car needs a KIDZALERT! Ordered. Shipped. Done

For full product details and orders:

848.999.9391

Kidzsafeusa.com

For wholesale inquiries and special pricing for organizations call 848-999-9391

Ad sponsored by: NBG Consulting




