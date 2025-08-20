Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Bronze: Move-in Ready Luxury in Jerusalem Estates

Communicated Content

After years of setting the gold standard for luxury living in Yerushalayim, Jerusalem Estates offers The Bronze Collection — nineteen impeccably furnished suites representing the final chapter of their residential offerings at this sought-after address.


Located moments from the pulsing energy of Malchei Yisrael, these fully appointed suites offer something unique: the ability to be a part of the authentic Yerushalaymi experience while enjoying complete privacy and luxury amenities.


Living the vibe


Step onto your private terrace and watch Geula come alive below. Morning minyanim, children hurrying to cheder, the bustle and rhythm of daily Jewish life in Yerushalayim — all visible from your own sophisticated space. Slide the door closed and swish the drapes when you crave tranquility. Sound-insulated doors provide a peaceful sanctuary where you can savor coffee or sip your whiskey in luxuriant privacy.


This duality — Jerusalem live, hush inside — captures what makes these residences special. Feel connected to the community’s heartbeat, enjoy easy access to neighboring conveniences but relish your beautiful, personal space.


Enduring Value

Each Bronze Collection suite comes completely furnished by Jerusalem Estates’ design team, featuring gourmet kitchens, custom window treatments, designer lighting, and bespoke bathroom fixtures. No contractors, no decorating decisions, no months of preparation required.


“These suites represent our commitment to creating not just luxury accommodations, but meaningful connections to Yerushalayim,” explains a Jerusalem Estates spokesperson. “Each residence is a complete work requiring no additional investment.”


Residents enjoy full access to Jerusalem Estates’ prestigious facilities and services, maintaining the same uncompromising standards that have made the development Jerusalem’s most sought-after address.


Your JE Opportunity


With only nineteen suites available, the Bronze Collection offers families their last opportunity to own within the Jerusalem Estates community. The location in Geula provides easy access to minyanim, chassidic centers, shopping and busses to the Kosel in the sophisticated and rarefied atmosphere of Jerusalem Estates reknown. 


Ready to own your vacation home in Yerushalayim? Now’s your chance to make this sound investment in Jerusalem’s most exclusive address.
Arrange for a private viewing of available suites.

Visit bronze-je.com or call +972-2-5343841.




