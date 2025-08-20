Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Peleg Yerushalmi Declares War: Will Escalate “Battle Of Rage,” 1st Protest Tonight

Illustrative. Peleg Yerushalmi holds a protest on Highway 4. (Photo: Yishai Yerushalmi)

Peleg Yerushalmi declared war on Wednesday morning in the wake of the recent arrest and imprisonment of bnei yeshivos.

A statement from Peleg’s Va’ad for the Hatzalah of the Olam HaTorah states, “Due to the persecution of the Torah world in Eretz Yisrael and the imprisonment of lomdei Torah for the sin of learning Torah, rachmana litzlan, the Va’ad’s Rabbanim were called to the home of HaGaon HaRav Ezriel Auerbach and heard the decisive instruction to embark on a relentless ‘battle of rage’ against the authorities until the understanding sinks in that loosening the reins of persecution and oppression of Lomdei Torah has a price.”

“Masses of Bnei Torah are gathering today at 5 p.m. near Prison 10 to declare a relentless war against the persecution of the Torah world, and with a message that leaves no room for misinterpretation—whoever declares war on the Torah world will encounter a determined struggle.”

On Tuesday, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau and HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch called for a mass atzeres tefillah on Thursday.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



