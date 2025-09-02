PCS/ FDU Masters in Accounting: Your Path to a Lucrative Career

Brooklyn Open House: Sunday, September 7
Anyone can teach you accounting. The PCS course teaches you how to succeed, and get ahead faster, with endless opportunities.
What the alumni say:
“The PCS course really prepares you for everything… starting any job in any company, you’re going to move up the ladder. They’re putting out serious, professional, knowledgeable people- that tend to get them up the pay scale very fast. They’re going to climb the corporate ladder, moving their way up to CFOs, CEOs, the C-suite.” – Neil Granick | Tax Senior Manager, Deloitte Tax, NJ.
“When I look around at the mark that PCS has had on our community and others, I see the number of graduates of the program who are now successful in their careers—leading companies, leading accounting departments, and earning respectable salaries in the field.” – Mordechai Seidel | PCS-FDU Graduate | Controller, Inspired by Somerset Development, NJ.
Open House:
In person at: PCS: 4622 18th Ave. Second floor, Brooklyn NY
Remote: Register HERE
Ranked amongst:
Best Master’s in Accounting (Eduniversal 2025)
Best Universities (Forbes 2025)
The PCS Placement Advantage:
-
98% employment rate!
-
Master’s in accounting earn 13% more annually than a Bachelor’s
-US Bureau Labor Statics 2023
-
8 placement coordinators
-
Decades of relationships with 100s of firms
-
Alumni have landed jobs as controllers, CFOs, partners and opened successful businesses
New York, New Jersey, and remote option
New! Israel program New! Day time classes
Brooklyn Open House: Sunday, September 7
For more information:
Men: [email protected] | 732-905-9700 x 665
Women: [email protected] | 732-367-1500
Visit our website: www.pcsnynj.org