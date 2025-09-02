Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
PCS/ FDU Masters in Accounting: Your Path to a Lucrative Career

Communicated Content
Brooklyn Open House: Sunday, September 7

Anyone can teach you accounting. The PCS course teaches you how to succeed, and get ahead faster, with endless opportunities.

What the alumni say:
“The PCS course really prepares you for everything… starting any job in any company, you’re going to move up the ladder. They’re putting out serious, professional, knowledgeable people- that tend to get them up the pay scale very fast. They’re going to climb the corporate ladder, moving their way up to CFOs, CEOs, the C-suite.” – Neil Granick | Tax Senior Manager, Deloitte Tax, NJ.

“When I look around at the mark that PCS has had on our community and others, I see the number of graduates of the program who are now successful in their careers—leading companies, leading accounting departments, and earning respectable salaries in the field.” – Mordechai Seidel | PCS-FDU Graduate | Controller, Inspired by Somerset Development, NJ.

Open House: 
In person at: PCS:  4622 18th Ave. Second floor, Brooklyn NY

Remote:  Register HERE 

Ranked amongst:
Best Master’s in Accounting (Eduniversal 2025)
Best Universities (Forbes 2025)

The PCS Placement Advantage:

  • 98% employment rate!

  • Master’s in accounting earn 13% more annually than a Bachelor’s
    -US Bureau Labor Statics 2023

  • 8 placement coordinators 

  • Decades of relationships with 100s of firms

  • Alumni have landed jobs as controllers, CFOs, partners and opened successful businesses 

New York, New Jersey, and remote option 

New! Israel program New! Day time classes 

For more information:
Men: [email protected] | 732-905-9700 x 665
Women: [email protected] | 732-367-1500 
Visit our website: www.pcsnynj.org

