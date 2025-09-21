All Donations Today Matched 2x! Your Check To The Yom Hadin -“Harav Gamliel Rabinowitz Shlit”a. Help The Families In Zichron Moshe Make Yom Tov!

Today Erev Rosh Hashana ,

a donor has pledged to match every dollar raised ,

up to $100,000!

When you open your machzor, you’ll have a list of things you want for the coming year — health, parnassah, nachas.

What if, alongside those requests, you had the zechus of having helped dozens of families enter Yom Tov with dignity?

The families of Zichron Moshe live with utmost simplicity all year long. But when it comes to Yom Tov, even the most basic necessities — wine, challah, chicken, vegetables — are beyond their means.

This year, with Yom Tov and Shabbos falling on separate days, the burden is greater than ever. In addition to the regular support, Kupas Zichron Moshe has added over 100 families to the list, and is raising an extra $100 per family so these special Yidden can experience an uplifting, dignified Yom Tov.

Under the direct oversight of R’ Gamliel Rabinovitch, Kupas Zichron Moshe is working to make sure these families have everything they need for Yom Tov.

Your donation today will go directly to cover those costs, and surely stand as a powerful zchus for you and your entire family.

A Kesiva V’Chasima Tova,

Kupas Zichron Moshe