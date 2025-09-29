You Will Not Face Yom Kippur Alone! Join 54,000 Women at Candle-Lighting Storming the Heavens for Couples Longing for Children. Join Today!

On Yom Kippur, we beseech the Kisei Hakavod, davening for a Gmar Chasima Tova.

We carry our personal bakoshos, whether for children, shidduchim, parnassa, or Nachas.

But for countless Bonei Olam couples, one tefillah rises above all others: Please, let this be the year we finally have a child.

At Vzakeini, our mission is to help make that plea a reality, to give every couple the chance to bring precious new life into this world.

Each Erev Shabbos and Yom Tov, over 50,000 women from around the world join to fund and daven for couples going through fertility treatments.

And for just $1 a week, and your heartfelt tefillah at candle-lighting , you too can be a partner in the gift of life itself.

No one can possibly know the length of time any couple will wait and yearn to set up a family, and no one can quantify the heartache they will endure. Yet it’s clear from Vzakeini recipients how supported and encouraged the couples felt by the thousands of members who were holding their hands through the darkness.

To begin the new year with this incredible zchus, click here to join Vzakeini.

May all your tefilos be answered L’tova.

Tizku L’mitzvos.