Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Shinun Vachazarah’s Ateres Paz Event Celebrates Semichah of 70 Rabbanim

Communicated Content

Shinun Vachazarah’s Ateres Paz Event Celebrates Semichah of 70 Rabbanim

Last week, hundreds gathered to celebrate a true simchas haTorah at the Third Ateres Paz
Gala Siyum Event by Mifal Shinun Vachazarah where 70 avreichim talmidei
chachamim were crowned as Rabbanim and received their Semichah Certificates
endorsing them as Morei Hora’ah in Klal Yisrael. The long-awaited event following
years of rigorous study, review, and toiling in the tent of Torah in the course of which they
completed one of the three Mifal Shinun Vachazarah specialized limud Hora’ah tracks in
Choshen Mishpat and Yoreh Deah.

The program encompasses challenging 3-year, 5-
year and 7-year learning programs, complemented by comprehensive monthly and
periodic cumulative oral and written tests. Toward the completion of the program, the
avreichim were tested by Gedolei Yisrael shlit”a, Rabbanim and dayanim, who marveled
both at the scope and depth of their knowledge and fluency in the material.

Founded eight years ago by Rav Dovid Shlesinger shlit”a, Mifal Shinun Vachazarah
enables hundreds of avreichim and talmidei chachamim to realize their goal of becoming
Morei Hora’ah in Klal Yisrael by creating clear, comprehensive study programs and tracks
that empower avreichim to reach specific goals in learning. With the goal of increasing
Torah and hora’ah, the program also remunerates avreichim generously for their efforts in
learning, encouraging them to work harder, invest greater energy and time in learning, and
attain clear knowledge and understanding of the sugyos they learn. The Mesaymim
number among over 1,000 avreichim who are tested on a monthly basis and receive
generous stipends that incentivize their learning and success.

Honoring the 70 Mesaymim, the Ateres Paz Event was attended by Gedolei Hador
shlit”a and world-renowned marbitzei Torah who came to commend and bless the new
Rabbanim upon their phenomenal efforts and achievements and take part in this special
event which is a simchah for all of Klal Yisrael.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Michele Weiss Elected Mayor of University Heights, Becoming First Female Orthodox Mayor in the U.S.

“An Attorney General Above The Law:” Baharav-Miara Refuses To Attend Knesset Hearing

🚨 HOURS AFTER MAMDANI ELECTED: Magen David Yeshiva In Flatbush And MULTIPLE OTHER Locations Defaced With Red Swastikas

“POSTER BOY FOR SILENT JIHAD:” Israeli Politicians Bemoan ‘Hamas Supporter’s Win;’ Call On Jews To Move To Israel

BIG WIN IN THE CATSKILLS: Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff Wins Reelection

WHITE HOUSE CRUSHED: Democrats Score Sweeping Victories in First Elections Since Trump’s Return to White House

Assemblyman Avi Schnall Wins Reelection For A Second Term In The NJ State Assembly

MAMDANISTAN: Pro-Terrorist Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani Wins Tight Election for New York City Mayor

Democrat Mikie Sherrill Defeats Republican Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey Governor’s Race

Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes Takes Victory Lap Over JD Vance as MAGA Civil War Erupts Over Hate Speech and Legitimacy