Shinun Vachazarah’s Ateres Paz Event Celebrates Semichah of 70 Rabbanim
Last week, hundreds gathered to celebrate a true simchas haTorah at the Third Ateres Paz
Gala Siyum Event by Mifal Shinun Vachazarah where 70 avreichim talmidei
chachamim were crowned as Rabbanim and received their Semichah Certificates
endorsing them as Morei Hora’ah in Klal Yisrael. The long-awaited event following
years of rigorous study, review, and toiling in the tent of Torah in the course of which they
completed one of the three Mifal Shinun Vachazarah specialized limud Hora’ah tracks in
Choshen Mishpat and Yoreh Deah.
The program encompasses challenging 3-year, 5-
year and 7-year learning programs, complemented by comprehensive monthly and
periodic cumulative oral and written tests. Toward the completion of the program, the
avreichim were tested by Gedolei Yisrael shlit”a, Rabbanim and dayanim, who marveled
both at the scope and depth of their knowledge and fluency in the material.
Founded eight years ago by Rav Dovid Shlesinger shlit”a, Mifal Shinun Vachazarah
enables hundreds of avreichim and talmidei chachamim to realize their goal of becoming
Morei Hora’ah in Klal Yisrael by creating clear, comprehensive study programs and tracks
that empower avreichim to reach specific goals in learning. With the goal of increasing
Torah and hora’ah, the program also remunerates avreichim generously for their efforts in
learning, encouraging them to work harder, invest greater energy and time in learning, and
attain clear knowledge and understanding of the sugyos they learn. The Mesaymim
number among over 1,000 avreichim who are tested on a monthly basis and receive
generous stipends that incentivize their learning and success.
Honoring the 70 Mesaymim, the Ateres Paz Event was attended by Gedolei Hador
shlit”a and world-renowned marbitzei Torah who came to commend and bless the new
Rabbanim upon their phenomenal efforts and achievements and take part in this special
event which is a simchah for all of Klal Yisrael.