Shinun Vachazarah’s Ateres Paz Event Celebrates Semichah of 70 Rabbanim

Last week, hundreds gathered to celebrate a true simchas haTorah at the Third Ateres Paz

Gala Siyum Event by Mifal Shinun Vachazarah where 70 avreichim talmidei

chachamim were crowned as Rabbanim and received their Semichah Certificates

endorsing them as Morei Hora’ah in Klal Yisrael. The long-awaited event following

years of rigorous study, review, and toiling in the tent of Torah in the course of which they

completed one of the three Mifal Shinun Vachazarah specialized limud Hora’ah tracks in

Choshen Mishpat and Yoreh Deah.

The program encompasses challenging 3-year, 5-

year and 7-year learning programs, complemented by comprehensive monthly and

periodic cumulative oral and written tests. Toward the completion of the program, the

avreichim were tested by Gedolei Yisrael shlit”a, Rabbanim and dayanim, who marveled

both at the scope and depth of their knowledge and fluency in the material.

Founded eight years ago by Rav Dovid Shlesinger shlit”a, Mifal Shinun Vachazarah

enables hundreds of avreichim and talmidei chachamim to realize their goal of becoming

Morei Hora’ah in Klal Yisrael by creating clear, comprehensive study programs and tracks

that empower avreichim to reach specific goals in learning. With the goal of increasing

Torah and hora’ah, the program also remunerates avreichim generously for their efforts in

learning, encouraging them to work harder, invest greater energy and time in learning, and

attain clear knowledge and understanding of the sugyos they learn. The Mesaymim

number among over 1,000 avreichim who are tested on a monthly basis and receive

generous stipends that incentivize their learning and success.

Honoring the 70 Mesaymim, the Ateres Paz Event was attended by Gedolei Hador

shlit”a and world-renowned marbitzei Torah who came to commend and bless the new

Rabbanim upon their phenomenal efforts and achievements and take part in this special

event which is a simchah for all of Klal Yisrael.