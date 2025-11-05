Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Declares U.S. in “Golden Age” of Strength and Prosperity

TRUMP: “I am pleased to report that today, the United States has the strongest economy, the strongest borders, the strongest military, the strongest friendships, and the strongest spirit of any nation anywhere. This is the Golden Age of America.”

