💔 A Bright Light, Must Not Fade!

Only 17 years old… Menachem Litzman, from Korea — was tragically taken after a fall in Jerusalem.

From distant Seoul, Menachem’s pure soul shone with warmth, faith, and love for every Jew. His smile, his Torah messages, his kindness — lit up hearts across the world.

His sudden passing has left a shattered family and community — hearts broken.

Now, his light must not fade!✨
Let’s keep it shining — in his memory, for his family, and for Chabad of Korea.

🕯️ Give from your heart:
👉 www.charidy.com/Ar45/USAFriends￼

 

