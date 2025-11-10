DINNER DONE 2 IS HERE! The Cookbook Everyone’s Been Waiting For Finally Arrived!

When Dinner Done first hit the shelves, it became more than a cookbook — it was a

lifesaver for busy home cooks. With over 100,000 copies sold, it transformed

dinnertime in kosher homes everywhere.

Now, the Between Carpools team — the women who understand real life in the kitchen

— are back with Dinner Done 2, the sequel fans have been waiting for.

The beauty of Dinner Done 2 lies in its simplicity. Every recipe uses ingredients you

already have, such as chicken cutlets, pasta, vegetables, pantry staples, and turns them

into dinners your family will actually love. No complicated steps. No specialty shopping.

Just smart, practical recipes that work every single time. These are dishes that come

together easily, taste incredible, and look beautiful because great food doesn’t have to

be hard.

The first Dinner Done made 9×13-pan dinners a staple in kosher kitchens. Dinner Done

2 takes it even further, with more one-pan wonders that save time and cleanup while

delivering big flavor.

With over 140 new recipes, Dinner Done 2 is packed with fresh, family-friendly ideas

for every taste — even the picky ones. Each recipe is tested and reliable, bringing

confidence back to your kitchen and smiles to your table.

In their heartfelt introduction, the Between Carpools team shares that Dinner Done 2 is

their way of saying thank you to the thousands of cooks who embraced the first book.

“We wanted to make dinner easier,” they write, “but we realized it became much more

— it gave people joy and connection.”

And that’s what Dinner Done 2 delivers again — practical, delicious recipes that make

cooking feel achievable and meaningful, every single night.

Dinner Done 2 — Easy prep. No stress. Dinner Done.

Available now at ArtScroll.com and wherever ArtScroll books are sold.