Help Aryeh Leib get lifesaving treatment

Communicated Content

Baby Aryeh Leib is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a rare any aggressive liver cancer. 💔

 

The specialized treatment he needs is extremely expensive and goes far beyond what his family can manage alone.

Every donation makes a difference. Contributing helps cover the essential costs of treatment, hospital care, and medication, giving Aryeh Leib a real chance at recovery.

 

With collective support, Aryeh Leib can look forward to a happy, healthy future – free from illness and pain.

Please consider giving whatever you can. 🙏🏻

 

Every bit of help brings him and his family closer to healing and hope.

 

