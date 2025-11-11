[Free Kriah training class] Get that struggling kid reading selichos without a word of protest

No fancy prizes required! You’ll also hear how to become a Kriah Specialist and master the ONLY 16-sessions-and-cured remediation system

Endorsed by HaRav Matisyahu Salomon zt”l. Sign up here: lp.kriah.com/Kriah-webinar

“Okay, okay, I’ll do kriah, but I can only do two lines. And also I want a WHOLE snack bag afterward,” the child tells you, grudgingly.

You grit your teeth. If any kid desperately needs kriah practice, it’s this one! Two measly lines won’t do anyone any favors!

But, weirdly enough, when it comes to baseball ⚾, the VERY SAME kid will practice for hours trying to hit the ball out of the park.

Try.

Fail.

Try.

Fail.

And try again.

Some 40 years ago, Rabbi Zvi Zobin, Kriah Maestro, noted this strange wonder of nature. He got to work in his kriah lab🧪 and spent hours isolating the “sport” ingredient that motivates that kid to keep trying… and trying… and trying…

Eureka!

He figured it out!

Test tube in hand, he carefully baked the “sport element” into a kriah exercise that, to date, has got thousands of struggling kids and teens to read long paragraphs again and again without a murmur!

And not just long paragraphs like “Ashrei Yoshvei Veisecha.” We’re talking about the Selichos YOU stumble through on a ta’anis tzibbur.

The best part? At the end of the exercise, you can show the kid his precise reading speed increase in minutes and seconds.

→ Naturally, he feels amazing.

→ Naturally, his confidence goes through the roof.

→ Naturally, his can’t-do-it attitude toward kriah gets a 180°.

You can do this exercise one-on-one. You can do it with an entire class.

On Sunday, Nov. 16, 3pm est his-second-in-command, Rabbi Dovid Ehrman will reveal that magic exercise for you, in a pre-course webinar:

“How to get that struggling kid to love kriah the same way he loves baseball.”

At the end of the presentation, Rabbi Ehrman will tell you about the revamped Kriah Specialist Academy and how you can master Rabbi Zobin’s mind-blowing process and get that dyslexic kid reading Hebrew in just 16 sessions.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 16

Time: 3.00 PM EST, 10.00 PM IST

Can't make it? Sign up anyway to get the recording!

“I went a little crazy from the kriah programs I’ve been using,” Raitzy said. “I just felt so bad for the kids! They want to read so badly and they feel so bad about themselves that they’re so behind.

“I wanted to tell them, ‘If you do this you’ll be able to read’ – but I couldn’t even do that!

Because who knows! We could work and work and not get anywhere. It was hard for me to motivate them to put in the effort because there were no visible results.

“Any good kriah course is going to have some similarities – they’re made by people who work with kids – and they teach what works!

“But kriah Specialist Academy is so much more specific! It targets certain issues much better. Other courses are pretty standard phonics courses, they tell you to practice in multi-sensory ways, etcetera. But this course gets results much faster and helps them remember it better and apply it right away in class.

“The kids are reading these long pages! Other methods involve a lot of decoding. Here’s a beis, here’s a komatz, put them together. It’s meaningless and boring – figuring out a bunch of puzzles.

“My boys love this way of doing things – they think it’s amazing! It turns them on, gets them motivated to do something challenging and they’ll do it a bunch of times to improve.

“I have very difficult fifth graders and I use the whole approach. It works so effectively and quickly!” Raitzy concluded.

(Can’t make it? Sign up anyway to get the recording!)

You’ll see for yourself how this testimonial can be true:

“How did you do it? I paid out $40,000 during the past three years in attempts to improve my son’s reading skills, with no success. And in only six sessions with you he’s already correcting my reading.”

Yisrael C, Beit Shemesh, Israel

“…has already assisted many students who would never have been able to achieve their full potential…”

– Rabbi Mattisyahu Salomon zt”l (Mashgiach, Bais Medrash Govoha, Lakewood)

“I know personally of many who have been helped and therefore laud the time, effort, and system which Rabbi Zobin has established. May his efforts lead to success for many.”

– Rabbi Levi Yitzchok Horowitz zt”l (The Bostoner Rebbe)