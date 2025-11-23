Overwhelmed or Overlooked? The New Shidduch Platform That’s Changing The Equation

Some singles are paralyzed by the possibilities. Others are pained by the silence.

What if there was a better way?

Meet ZUUG. ZUUG is transforming the shidduch world by tackling its biggest frustrations — the confusion of too many suggestions and the emotional burden of too few suggestions — head-on.

For years, the system has depended on shadchanim juggling names and notes. Too often, great matches are missed simply because people forget. ZUUG fixes that with precision, privacy, and purpose.

And no — it’s not a dating app. ZUUG is a discreet digital tool that blends tradition with technology, keeping the dignity of the classic shidduch process while making it far more efficient.

Here’s how ZUUG works:

Profile: Singles (or parents) complete a thoughtful, interactive questionnaire on ZUUG’s platform. Profiles stay hidden — even from shadchanim — until mutual interest is shown.

Suggestions: Based on values and preferences, ZUUG suggests potential matches. No last names, no resumes — just a meaningful, intentional suggestion.

Shadchan Step-In: When both sides are preliminarily interested, their chosen shadchan gets full profiles and takes over in the traditional way. It’s simple. Smart. And it works.

After three years of development and $1.1 million in investment, ZUUG launched just a few months ago — and the response has been electric. Over 2,000 users (mostly under 26 from mainstream yeshivos and seminaries) have already joined. 120+ dates have been arranged, and many couples are now dating seriously.

As one user, Zev F., puts it: “We’ve gotten amazing suggestions for our son in BMG. ZUUG makes shidduchim easy, efficient, and far less stressful.” Well-known shadchan Rabbi Tzodek Katz calls the suggestions “spot on.” And Yael N. sums it up perfectly: “ZUUG keeps the shadchan process but removes bias and judgment — something every single needs.”

The numbers are growing fast — and the math is simple:More users = better matches = more opportunities for everyone.

With a $10,000 monthly upkeep and $250,000 in planned upgrades, ZUUG isn’t just a clever idea. It’s a serious investment in the future of Klal Yisroel — one that’s already making the shidduch process smoother, kinder, and more connected.

Because sometimes, the best way forward is a smarter version of what’s always worked.

Click here to make it possible!