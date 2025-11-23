Iran Claims U.S. and Israel Are Plotting to Target Supreme Leader Khamenei

Iran’s intelligence ministry is alleging that foreign adversaries — specifically the United States and Israel — are attempting to target Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and destabilize the Islamic Republic.

According to the ISNA news agency, Iran’s intelligence minister Esmail Khatib warned that “the enemy seeks to target the supreme leader, sometimes with assassination attempts, sometimes with hostile attacks.” He did not specify whether he was referring to an actual incident. Iranian officials frequently accuse foreign nations of plotting against the regime, though open claims about threats to Khamenei’s life have been rare until the 12-day Israel–Iran war in June.

Khatib added that “those who act in this direction, knowingly or unknowingly, are the infiltrating agents of the enemy,” referring directly to the U.S. and Israel.

During the conflict earlier this year, Israel targeted senior Iranian military officials, nuclear scientists, and strategic sites. The United States later joined with strikes on key nuclear facilities.

When asked at the time about reports that President Donald Trump vetoed an Israeli plan to assassinate Khamenei out of fear of escalating the war, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the reports but noted that such a move would “end the conflict.” Trump himself said that Khamenei was a “very easy target” but added, “we are not going to take him out, at least not for now.”

