Free Live Stream: ZAKA Concert Goes Global

With overwhelming demand and tickets nearly sold out, producers of the upcoming ZAKA “One Heart One Song 2” concert have announced that the entire event will be available to watch via free live stream at https://api.jewishadgroup.com/WQpmf5. This special decision ensures that even those unable to attend in person can still take part in this powerful evening and support ZAKA’s lifesaving mission from anywhere in the world.

As thousands prepare to fill Newark Symphony Hall, the livestream opens the doors to countless more, allowing global viewers to enjoy the full concert experience in real time. Featuring performances by some of Jewish music’s greatest stars, meaningful presentations, and heartfelt tributes, the show promises to be an unforgettable night of unity, music, and hope.

This also provides an opportunity for viewers worldwide to join together in helping ZAKA reach its $1 million goal for the ZAKA Resilience Center, a vital lifeline for volunteers and their families. After witnessing scenes of devastation that words cannot fully capture, ZAKA’s heroes often carry emotional wounds long after their work is done. The Resilience Center provides essential mental-health care, trauma therapy, family support, and ongoing guidance so that those who run toward tragedy never have to face their own pain alone.

“People around the world want to stand with ZAKA and be part of this achdus,” producers said. “Making the livestream accessible to everyone ensures that no one is left out, and it gives supporters everywhere a chance to make a real impact.”

Tune in. Be inspired. And join us in supporting the heroes of ZAKA.

Watch live tonight, Sunday, November 23 at 7:00 PM EST at https://api.jewishadgroup.com/WQpmf5.