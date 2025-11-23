Advertise
U.S. Reports “Tremendous Progress” in Ukraine Talks, but Russia’s Position Still Unclear

• US Secretary of State Marco Rubio touted “tremendous progress” in today’s talks with Ukrainian officials in Geneva, Switzerland, saying the sticking points on the Trump administration’s Russia-Ukraine peace proposal are “not insurmountable.” Ukraine has also said the delegations made good progress.

• It remains to be seen if Moscow would sign on to the terms being hammered out between Washington and Kyiv. Trump’s original 28-point peace plan had been widely considered favorable to Russia and was met with concern from European allies.

• Even as the talks progressed, President Donald Trump lashed out at Ukraine’s leaders this morning, claiming they have “expressed zero gratitude” for his efforts to end the war.

