Tonight (Wednesday) – Virtual Open House – Yeshiva of Saint Louis (MTI)

Communicated Content

At the Yeshiva of St. Louis (MTI), our top-notch chinuch and five-star campus cultivate Bnei Torah who are ready to meet today’s challenges and become tomorrow’s leaders of Klal Yisroel. With talmidim from 33 cities across the country, MTI is a true makom Torah where every bochur can thrive.

Looking for an out-of-town dorm Mesivta with:
– Engaging shiurim and a strong, accredited General Studies program
– Warm, relatable rebbeim who guide each talmid with genuine care
– A positive, structured, happy environment with healthy outlets

Join our Virtual Open House TONIGHT!
🗓 Wednesday, November 26
⏰ 8:00–8:45 PM (CST) / 9:00–9:45 PM (EST)

👉 Sign up now: https://www.missouritorah.org/admissions

To schedule a visit or reserve a spot for the 8th Grade Shabbaton, call Rabbi Dovid Fromowitz – 636-778-1896 x101.

