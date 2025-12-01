Advertise
HISTORIC: FREE TEFILLAH @Kever of Bas Ayin on Yahrtzeit – Through Yad L’Achim @Reb Meilich Biderman’s Mammad Tefillah

Communicated Content
 

 

HURRY! IT’S TOMORROW!


The tzaddik REB MEILICH BIDERMAN shlit”a is well known throughout the world – and has spoken many times of the power of the holy tzaddik
THE BAS AYIN  – Rav Avraham Dov Ber Auerbach of Ovritch zt”l

In a special opportunity,  a gift to you by Yad L’Achim, you can submit names for FREE, for a special tefillah at the kever of the Bas Ayin, where the names will be davened for by talmidei chachamim during Reb Meilech Biderman’s special tefillah event at the kever of the

BAS AYIN zt”l in TZFAS

This Tuesday – the Yahrtzeit of the Bas Ayin

(NO MINIMUM DONATION REQUIRED TO SUBMIT NAMES online by clicking HERE, or visit www.YadLachim.org or call 1-718-690-2944.

 

(ALL DONATIONS GO TOWARDS PIDYON SHVUYIM – HELPING YAD L’ACHIM RESCUE JEWISH WOMEN & CHILDREN FROM CAPTIVITY!)

