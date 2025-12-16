TODAY ONLY! Unlimited Free Spins on Bonei Olam Dreidel

Advertise
🕎 Since Chanukah began, over 40,000 spins have already been made — and everyone is talking about the Bonei Olam Virtual Dreidel! 🎉🎡

 

✨ Players are spinning for their chance to win amazing prizes from top brands 🛍️🎁. With thousands of prizes available, plus a grand raffle already worth over $40,000 in cash 💰💰, it’s no surprise the excitement is spreading fast! 🔥😄

 

🎉 And now, we’re making it even better! 🎉


You can earn FREE spins 🎡✨ just for helping us share the excitement 📣💙

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click one of the links below to open a pre-filled email draft.

  2. Add your friends’ and family members’ email addresses in the “To” field.

  3. Be sure to include [email protected] in the “To” field as well, so we can track your entries.

  4. Earn a $1 Dreidel for a Chance coupon for every email address you send to.

    • 1 email = $1

    • 5 emails = $5

    • 100 emails = $100

✨ There’s no limit to how many emails you can send—so feel free to reach out to everyone you know!

 

Important details:

  • All email addresses must be valid to qualify

  • Coupons will be sent within a few hours after the emails are sent

 

CLICK HERE TO USE OUR EMAIL SENDER TOOL CLICK HERE TO OPEN YOUR EMAIL SENDER

 

Our dreidels are taking off on the ultimate adventure — zooming, twisting, and dancing through 8 days of nonstop fun.

 
In our Dreidel Dream, every spin is a chance to win big, spread light, and help fuel Bonei Olam’s Oncofertility program.

 

The earlier you play, the more prizes you have in the pool, 

and the more chances of winning!


Will you join the ride and dreidel with us?

 

CLICK HERE TO SPIN CLICK HERE TO SPIN

 

  

