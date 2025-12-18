A Night of NACHAS – Celebrating Yeshiva & Mesivta Toras Emes Kamenitz

On the Sunday before Chanukah, Yeshiva & Mesivta Toras Emes Kamenitz held its annual dinner, The Nachas Celebration Event, bringing together families, alumni, Rabbonim, askonim, and community leaders for an evening that combined inspiration, recognition, and heartfelt tribute. The event was marked by the beginning of the kesiva of a new Sefer Torah l’zecher nishmas the Rosh HaYeshiva, Harav Yaakov Zelinger זצ”ל, while celebrating the Yeshiva today and honoring his lasting legacy.

The event began with a special seder limud for talmidim to learn alongside their fathers, grandfathers, and rebbeim, while the women in attendance were welcomed to a beautifully arranged reception, enjoying a warm, inviting space to connect and celebrate the joy of their shared nachas.

The celebration was filled with spirited dancing and a lively kumzitz led by Eitan Katz. Three honorees were recognized for their dedication: Rabbi Aharon Yechiel Fryshman received the Harbotzas Torah Award, and Rabbi and Mrs. Shai Markowitz and Mr. and Mrs. Mendy Kupfer were named Parents of the Year for their unwavering support of the Yeshiva and their children’s chinuch.

Throughout the evening, it was evident that the Yeshiva’s mission—to foster limud haTorah, nurture strong families, and build a vibrant community—remains as strong as ever. The celebration showcased the vitality of the Yeshiva and the deep commitment of all those who are part of its extended family. The evening left everyone with a profound sense of nachas, celebrating the Torah, the families, and the enduring legacy that continues to thrive at Yeshiva & Mesivta Toras Emes Kamenitz.