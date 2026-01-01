Standing With Holocaust Survivors Now and Always

For many Holocaust survivors, the past is never far away, but neither is extraordinary resilience. Every survivor carries a story of survival and, just as powerfully, a story of rebuilding a life against impossible odds. At the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island, JCCGCI, it is a profound privilege, and responsibility to walk alongside these individuals and ensure they can age with dignity, safety, and connection.

Founded in 1973, JCCGCI has grown into one of the largest providers of Holocaust Survivor Support Services in the world. With 40 service sites across all the five boroughs of New York City, and a warm, community-centered approach, the organization combines sophisticated systems with a deeply personal touch. JCCGCI clients are never just another person here; they are known by name, history, and need.

Today, Brooklyn is home to more than 10,000 Holocaust survivors, with a median age of 86. Each year, JCCGCI provided critical services to almost 4,000 Holocaust Survivors, and the calls for help continue to come in daily. While the Survivor population is decreasing, their needs are intensifying. Advanced age often brings greater medical, emotional, and practical challenges, making comprehensive support more urgent than ever.

Essential Services That Make Dignity Possible

Homecare is often the cornerstone of a Survivor’s ability to remain at home. Services range from light housekeeping to full-time home attendants, with each survivor supported by a dedicated social worker who oversees their care and ensures nothing falls through the cracks. Through trusted homecare partners, Survivors receive not only physical assistance, but companionship, safety, and peace of mind.

Transportation is another lifeline, ensuring Survivors can attend medical appointments, shop for necessities, and celebrate family milestones. Reliable rides preserve independence and prevent isolation.

Kosher home-delivered meals, especially around Shabbos and Yomim Tovim, ensure no Survivor goes hungry or feels forgotten. These meals nourish both body and spirit.

Socialization and emotional support are just as vital. Through programs like Club 2600, Survivors participate in weekly gatherings with food, activities, crafts, entertainment, that foster connection and joy. Larger holiday celebrations and intergenerational programs with schools and yeshivas remind Survivors that they remain cherished members of the Jewish community.

Volunteer initiatives like the Connect2 program bring to the Survivor’s home regular, friendly visits, often the difference between loneliness and belonging.

Rising Need, Finite Funding

Much of this work is supported through partnerships with organizations such as the Claim’s Conference and the German government and through private funding and foundations. While this funding is essential and deeply appreciated, it is not unlimited. As Survivors age, care becomes more complex and more costly. The gap between the need and available resources continues to widen.

In times of rising antisemitism, survivors also carry renewed emotional burdens. After October 7th, JCCGCI delivered Shabbos boxes to hundreds of survivors, offering comfort and reassurance that they are remembered, valued, and not alone. Ensuring Survivors are never forgotten is central to JCCGCI’s mission.

How You Can Help, Right Now

This is where the community can make a profound difference. JCCGCI’s current online fundraiser is dedicated to supporting Holocaust Survivors with the essential services outlined above, homecare, transportation, meals, social work case management, friendly visits and socialization, so they can live with dignity and receive the care they need and deserve.

By giving today, you are giving back to those who endured the unthinkable and rebuilt their lives with courage. Your support helps ensure that no survivor has to worry about being forgotten or going without care in their most vulnerable years.

👉 Donate here: https://wl.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E367327&id=3

Together, we can honor the past, respond to the present, and uphold a simple yet profound promise: Always Remember.