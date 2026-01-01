TRANSFORMING DREAMS… TRANSFORMING HOMES.

Mazel Tov!

The joy and bliss when an engagement is announced. The excitement is palpable. What a time of complete happiness & simcha!

As the myriad details need to be arranged and the hectic whirlwind sets in, for some of these smiling families the smiles begin to falter, the dance slowly slips off-beat. The reason simply is that reality is setting in. Making a wedding and building a new home involves so many details and arrangements. These details and errands, these purchases and reservations, all cost so much money.

While they smile to the outside and warmly still accept their Mazel Tov wishes, their hearts constrict in pain and worry. How will they make it happen? How will they do it all?

The shopping begins, the expenses pile high. And yes, many items can be bought on sale, they could save some desperate funds this way. Then comes the large expenses, the important expense of purchasing furniture to turn their cozy apartment into a home. Beds, dinette set and couch, a basic furniture package, is needed to transform this house into a home. Reality then sinks in, what is there to do? Furniture does not go on sale! Beds must be bought. Where do they turn?

Enter Chasdei Chashi L’Kallah. A ray of hope and sunshine that helps return the smile of joy to the families of the Chosson and Kallah. CCL, allows the dance of joy to return to their wedding preparations! With discretion and sensitivity, CCL allows each Kallah to choose a stylish dinette set, top-quality beds, and an elegant couch.

Chasdei Chashi L’Kallah was established 23 years ago initially as a zechus for a refuah shelaima for R’ Zev and Mrs. Chashie Weiss A”H. After their untimely petirah, with them leaving behind 11 yesomim, many who were still unmarried, their children dedicated themselves to continuing and expanding this wonderful tzedakah L’iluy Nishmasom. Building on the chinuch they had received from their chosheve parents with emphasis on emunah and bitachon, with the words of “Ain Od Milvado” and “Chasdei Hashem” constantly on their lips, the children forged on.

Today CCL is answering the desperate call of Kallahs and their families. They have helped 950 Kallahs this year alone and the calls and requests keep coming in! With the increase in prices as well as the increase in Kallahs reaching out for assistance, our budget is now well over 2 million dollars.

This year’s auction is dedicated l’iluy nishmas Mrs. Miriam Gewirtzman A”H. She was involved in many aspects of our organization and would personally cook and help set up our fundraising parties. By joining with CCL to help bring joy and relief to Kallahs and their families, you are helping to bring an aliya to her Neshama, and a Nechama to her wonderful family. May the tzedakah raised through this auction serve as a zechus L’illuy Nishmasa.

Please join us as together, we transform worry into peace of mind… apprehension into tranquility… and concern into serenity. Mazel Tov! Their bare apartment can now be called a home.

Contribute today and have the zechus of bringing joy to a kallah Tizku L’Mitzvos.

