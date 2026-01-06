Tzedek Welcomes Breakthrough TrumpRX Initiative Offering Significant Financial Relief for Families Facing Infertility

Over the past few years, Tzedek has proudly stood alongside childless couples navigating the painful journey of infertility.

What began as a focused effort to secure insurance coverage for fertility treatments has grown into a broader movement of advocacy.

This week, Tzedek welcomed a significant step forward in this mission.

The Trump administration announced that they are launching TrumpRX in the beginning of January. This is a new initiative that will significantly reduce the cost of fertility treatments for families relying on them by reducing fertility treatment medication by a whopping 85% reduction. This unprecedented deal with the main pharmaceutical companies is expected to eliminate several thousand dollars per cycle, relief that will be felt immediately by couples already stretched to their limits.

When Tzedek first raised its voice on this issue, the goal was simple yet ambitious, to see infertility treatment recognized as healthcare, and covered accordingly. At the time, the idea of removing thousands of dollars from each cycle felt far beyond reach. But today, that dramatic relief is beginning to materialize.

At the same time, the broader objective remains firmly in sight. Encouragingly, there has been positive communications with the White House that the administration is actively exploring changes that include insurance-based solutions as well, our ultimate goal. This development, when fully realized, will represent a historic turning point for families across the community. Klal Yisroel is mispallel that these efforts come to fruition, bringing a long-awaited yeshua to so many of our anguished brothers and sisters.

The new TrumpRX platform will operate under the leadership of the acclaimed Dr. Oz – Administrator of CMS, who previously addressed a large Tzedek conference regarding this matter and the work done to alleviate this difficult predicament. Dr. Oz has assembled a team that includes the company behind the successful Airbnb platform, a move that has generated optimism that the rollout will be efficient, accessible, and smooth.

Rabbi Moshe Margareten, founder and president of Tzedek, expressed deep gratitude to the community upon this new development. Rabbi Margereten has previously visited the White House in his capacity as community ambassador with the acclaimed fertility expert Dr. Kaylen Silverberg, and more recently with Dr. Joshua Klein, to push for positive advancements on this front.

“None of this happens in a vacuum,” he said. “We thank Klal Yisroel for standing with us and enabling us to deliver this good news, news that goes even beyond what we originally hoped for. This initiative will BEZ”H save our community many millions of dollars and ease an unbearable burden for so many couples, and there is more good news to come.”

It is hoped that this program will continue to expand in the months ahead, with even steeper discounts and broader eligibility that will further transform what was once an impossible challenge into a manageable path forward.

For families who have waited too long, the Tzedek team celebrates this win but promises not to rest until every couple relying on this treatment is able to attain it, and with Hashem’s help build their own healthy bayis ne’eman b’Yisroel!