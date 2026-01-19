Pesach & Midwinter Rentals, Made Simple

Advertise
Planning your Pesach or midwinter getaway just got easier. Oreluxe offers a curated selection of beautiful, kosher-friendly homes in top destinations worldwide, designed to give families and groups a truly stress-free Yom Tov experience.

Each rental is carefully chosen, featuring spacious layouts, indoor and outdoor amenities, and convenient locations near shuls. From elegant dining areas perfect for Yom Tov meals to comfortable living spaces for relaxing together, every detail is thoughtfully considered.

With locations available across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Miami, Orlando, Texas, Israel, Las Vages, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico, and additional international destinations, Oreluxe helps you find the right home—wherever you plan to spend the season. Concierge services are also available to ensure your stay is seamless from start to finish.

Contact Oreluxe Today:
📞 Call / Text / WhatsApp: 848-389-9880
💬 WhatsApp: https://wa.me/message/26BCJSACGY57G1
📧 Email: [email protected]
🌐 Website: oreluxekosher.com
📸 Instagram: @oreluxekosher

