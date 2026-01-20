VIDEO: “Baba Sali Held Me Up!” R’ Dovid Goldwasser’s Personal Story



“The Baba Sali will watch over you!”

– Rav Dovid Goldwasser

Reminding you about the special tefillah (submit names for free – donation always optional) to take place on the hilula (yahrtzeit) of the holy

BABA SALI, RAV YISRAEL ABUCHATZEIRA זצ”ל

THIS THURSDAY

Tefillah will be led by Talmidei Chachamim & Baba Sali’s grandsons

this Thursday (ד’ שבט) at his kever

(Did you know? The Baba Sali zt”l gave his bracha (blessing) to all Yad L’Achim supporters – that’s you! See his letter below!)

Talmidei Chachamim – the grandsons of the Baba Sali! – will be davening for you and for your loved ones! This Thursday, January 22, the Hilula of the holy Baba Sali.

Tefillah for HEALTH – CHILDREN – PARNASSAH – SHIDDUCHIM & ALL PERSONAL REQUESTS!

The Baba Sali zt”l was very close to Yad L’Achim and encouraged us in our work every step of the way. Before his passing, he wrote a letter of great inspiration, encouraging Klal Yisrael to support Yad L’Achim. He included a personal bracha (blessing) to all who support Yad L’Achim:

“הנה בא לפני גודל המעשים של ארגון יד לאחים. . וה’ הטוב יביא ברכת טוב על כל המחזיקים ידם” “… and Hashem, who is kind, will bring good blessings to all who support their (Yad L’Achim’s) hand”

The Letter of Bracha from the Baba Sali zt”l

