REVEALED: Baba Sali’s Unique Bracha to All Who Do This. (Yahrtzeit Thursday)

Did you know? The Baba Sali zt”l (yahrtzeit Thursday) gave a special bracha (blessing) to all Yad L’Achim supporters – that’s you! See his letter below!

The Baba Sali zt”l was very close to Yad L’Achim and encouraged us in our work every step of the way. Before his passing, he wrote a letter of great inspiration, encouraging Klal Yisrael to support Yad L’Achim. He included a personal bracha (blessing) to all who support Yad L’Achim:

The Letter of Bracha from the Baba Sali zt”l

Reminding you about the special tefillah (submit names for free – donation always optional)) to take place on the hilula (yahrtzeit) of the holy

BABA SALI, RAV YISRAEL ABUCHATZEIRA זצ”ל

This Thursday (ד’ שבט) at his kever CLICK HERE or visit YadLachim.org to submit your names for FREE or call 1-718-690-2944

The Tefillah will be led by Baba Sali’s grandsons

Talmidei Chachamim – the grandsons of the Baba Sali! – will be davening for you and for your loved ones! This Thursday, January 22, the Hilula of the holy Baba Sali.

Tefillah for HEALTH – CHILDREN – PARNASSAH – SHIDDUCHIM & ALL PERSONAL REQUESTS!

VIDEO: “The Baba Sali will watch over you!” – Rav Dovid Goldwasser

