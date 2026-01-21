RIGHT NOW: FREE TEFILLAH @BABA SALI in Netivot on his Yahrtzeit through Yad L’Achim

Advertise
It’s right now!  Reminding you about the special tefillah (submit names for free – donation always optional) to take place THIS THURSDAY the hilula (yahrtzeit) of the holy

BABA SALI, RAV YISRAEL ABUCHATZEIRA זצ”ל

Submit names now to be davened for at the holy Baba Sali’s kever!

Talmidei Chachamim – the grandsons of the Baba Sali! – will be davening for you and for your loved ones! This Thursday, January 22, the Hilula of the holy Baba Sali.
 Tefillah for HEALTH – CHILDREN – PARNASSAH – SHIDDUCHIM & ALL PERSONAL REQUESTS!
The Baba Sali zt”l was very close to Yad L’Achim and encouraged us in our work every step of the way. Before his passing, he wrote a letter of great inspiration, encouraging Klal Yisrael to support Yad L’Achim. He included a personal bracha (blessing) to all who support Yad L’Achim:

 

“הנה בא לפני גודל המעשים של ארגון יד לאחים. . וה’ הטוב יביא ברכת טוב על כל המחזיקים ידם”

“… and Hashem, who is kind, will bring good blessings to all who support their (Yad L’Achim’s) hand”

 

The Letter of Bracha from the Baba Sali zt”l

