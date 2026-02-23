Advertise
I don’t want to lose my son, Chaim Rafael.

I feel helpless, because no mother should ever have to stand by and feel unable to save her child. 😢

 

My name is Chaya. And my son is Chaim Rafael — my whole world. 💔

 

Chaim Rafael was born with HLHS (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome), one of the most complex congenital heart conditions.

It means the left side of his heart didn’t develop properly, and from his very first days, his life has been a fight.

 

He has already been through a long series of treatments and surgeries in Israel.

So many procedures. So many hospital rooms. So many nights I didn’t sleep. 😢

 

People tell me, “Be strong.”

But I’m a mother… and I’m scared. 😢

 

Because now the doctors told us clearly:  Chaim Rafael needs another critical stage of treatment — and it must be done abroad. 💔

 

We were offered treatment in three different places: Vienna, Germany, and Boston.

And in all three places, the costs are extremely high.

 

And the truth is crushing: I don’t even have the ability to pay the deposit required to secure his treatment. 💔

 

That is why we are raising $300,000 — to cover the deposit, medical costs, specialist evaluations, travel, lodging near the hospital for an extended stay, medications, and the follow-up care he will need to recover.

 

Every day I look at my son and I try to smile for him… 😢

But inside, I’m terrified that time will run out. 💔

 

I’m begging you — please don’t let us face this alone. 😢

If you can donate, please donate. 💔

If you can’t donate right now, please share. 😢

 

Because for my son… every day matters. 💔

And every donation brings Chaim Rafael closer to the treatment that can keep him alive. 😢

Click here to donate

 

 

https://go.aloviakids.org/nebo0bij?utm_source=yw23.2at

