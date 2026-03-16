Their Home Burned Down. Their Son Was Severely Injured. Now They Need Us Before Pesach.

B”H

Before Pesach While Everyone Prepares Their Homes for the Yom Tov, the Shachar Family Has No Home to Prepare,

A devastating battery explosion burned the Shachar family’s home to the ground. Their young son suffered severe burns and is undergoing long, painful rehabilitation. The father, Reb Avraham Shachar a respected sofer who supported his family with dignity was forced to stop working to care for his injured child and his other children, who are struggling with deep trauma. As Pesach approaches, while families across Klal Yisrael clean and prepare their homes, the Shachar family is living in a temporary apartment, fighting to rebuild their life from ashes. They urgently need our help!

As Pesach approaches, Jewish homes everywhere are filled with the sounds of cleaning, organizing, and preparing for the Chag. But for the Shachar family, there is no home to prepare. No rooms to clean. No table to set. Only a temporary apartment, pain, and a daily struggle to survive.

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A few months ago, a sudden explosion of an electric scooter battery turned their home into an inferno. Within minutes, everything was gone – the house, the belongings, the memories, the stability. But the flames took far more than walls and furniture.

Their young son was terribly injured, suffering severe burns across his body. Since that day, he has been in ongoing, grueling rehabilitation that will continue for years. His father, Reb Avraham Shachar – a G‑d‑fearing, hardworking sofer who supported his family with honor – had no choice but to put down his quill. His days are now spent at hospitals, treatments, and caring for his traumatized children who wake up at night crying from fear.

While families throughout Klal Yisrael prepare for Pesach with joy and anticipation, the Shachar family is fighting just to hold themselves together. They are living in a temporary apartment, struggling to rebuild a home that was completely destroyed. The costs are overwhelming, and the insurance companies refuse to cover the full damage, leaving them almost alone in this unbearable battle.

This is a family that lost everything in a single moment. A family that needs us now!!!

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This Pesach, we can give them back a measure of hope!

Every donation is a lifeline. Every act of kindness helps rebuild a Jewish home!

Let us not allow the Shachar family to face the Chag without the support of Klal Yisrael!

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