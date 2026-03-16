NYPD Leadership and Community Leaders Gather in Brooklyn for Annual Appreciation Dinner Honoring Service and Partnership

Distinguished officials and civic leaders unite to recognize the dedication of New York’s law enforcement and strengthen community collaboration

BROOKLYN, NY — March 5, 2026 — Senior leadership from the New York City Police Department, alongside elected officials and respected civic leaders, gathered at Bordeaux Steakhouse in Brooklyn for the Annual Appreciation Dinner recognizing the service and dedication of the NYPD and celebrating the enduring partnership between law enforcement and the communities they protect.

The evening was hosted by Rabbi J. Levy, Chief Rabbi of Tiferet Ovadia in Mill Basin and NYPD Clergy Liaison to the 63rd Precinct. Known for his warm and charismatic demeanor, Rabbi Levy has developed a unique ability to bring together a remarkably diverse group of leaders from across the civic, religious, and law enforcement communities. The gathering brought together an impressive cross-section of law enforcement leadership, government officials, and community advocates who came to express appreciation for the men and women of the NYPD and to reinforce the vital relationships that help keep New York’s neighborhoods safe.

Honorees Recognized for Distinguished Service

The evening honored several individuals whose leadership and dedication have made a meaningful impact on public safety and community relations. Those recognized included Deputy Commissioner of Community Affairs Alden Isiah Foster, Chief of Community Affairs, Chief Richard Taylor, Deputy Inspector Joseph Antonio of the 61st Precinct, Captain James Tomasulo of the 63rd Precinct, Captain Abdul Hussein of the 63rd Precinct, NYC Council Deputy Leader CM Chris Banks of the 42nd District, and Police Officer Meir Green.

Distinguished Leaders in Attendance

Among the senior NYPD leadership present were Chief Charles Minch, Commanding Officer of PBBS, along with Inspector Mark Molinari, Inspector Elton Cohn, Captain Duran McLain, Captain Ruvinov Khagay of the 72nd Precinct, Lieutenant Ralph Postiglione, Lieutenant Mike Spagnuolo, and Sergeant Taisha Skyers.

The event was also attended by prominent elected officials and members of the judiciary, including Councilwoman Mercedes Narcisse (District 46), Councilwoman Farah Louis (District 45), and Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (District 48), as well as Justice Mendy M. Mirocznik of the Supreme Court, Judge Bruce Bolton, and Judge Mark Partnow.

A wide range of respected civic and community leaders were also present to demonstrate their support, including Pastor Gil Monrose; Sue Ann Partnow, District Manager of Community Board 18; Randy Peers, President of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce; Rafi Trachtel, NYPD Clergy Liaison; Toby Shacalo and Bob Moskowitz of Shomrim; Rabbi Avraham Hecht of the JCC of Canarsie; Louis Welz and Shulamith Shapiro of COJO; members of Hatzalah, including Mendy Vilhelm, Noson Josephi, and David Sirkis; Meir Weill of Misaskim; and Shea Rubinstein of JCCMP.

Reflecting on the significance of the gathering, Rabbi J. Levy expressed appreciation for the extraordinary dedication of the NYPD and the leaders who work closely with them to ensure the safety and stability of the community.

“This evening is a tribute to the remarkable men and women of the NYPD who serve with courage and commitment every day,” Rabbi J. Levy said. “The presence of so many distinguished leaders from across the city reflects the deep respect and appreciation for their service and the strength of the partnership between law enforcement and the communities they protect.”

The evening concluded with a renewed commitment among attendees to continue strengthening cooperation between law enforcement and community leadership, ensuring that the bonds of trust and partnership remain strong in the years ahead.

About Rabbi J. Levy

Rabbi J. Levy serves as the Chief Rabbi of Tiferet Ovadia in Mill Basin, Brooklyn, and as NYPD Clergy Liaison to the 63rd Precinct. Through his leadership, he has played a key role in fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration between community institutions and law enforcement, strengthening relationships that contribute to the safety and unity of Brooklyn’s neighborhoods. Rabbi J. levy can be reached at [email protected]