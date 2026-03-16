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IRAN STRIKES BACKFIRE: UAE Says It Is “Doubling Down” On Ties With U.S.

The United Arab Emirates says it is strengthening its alliance with the United States after Iran launched a wave of missile and drone attacks against the Gulf nation.

“Our relationship with the U.S. is a longstanding strategic partnership,” UAE Minister for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy said in a televised interview. “It’s a partnership that doesn’t falter in moments of crisis.”

Asked whether the Iranian attacks could cause the UAE to reconsider hosting U.S. military bases, Al-Hashimy responded: “Quite the contrary.”

“If anything, we are doubling down on our friends. We are further cementing the strong ties that bind us,” she said.

Iran launched nearly 2,000 missiles and drones at the UAE over more than two weeks, killing seven people, including five civilians, according to the UAE defense ministry. Most of the projectiles were intercepted by the country’s air defense systems.

The UAE hosts thousands of American troops at Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi and normalized relations with Israel under the 2020 Abraham Accords.

The country has also pledged $1.4 trillion in U.S. investments over the next decade and backed President Trump’s Board of Peace with a $1.2 billion pledge toward rebuilding Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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