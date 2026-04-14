This is our moment.

Dear brothers.

In Yerushalayim Ir HaKodesh lives a precious Yid, a yarei Shamayim, Reb Yosef Kornblit.

A devoted father of 15 children who, with tremendous mesirus nefesh, has already been zocheh to marry off nine of his children with dignity.

Now he stands before the chasunah of his daughter Chava – the tenth child out of fifteen.

But his strength has nearly been exhausted. Years of effort, debts, and the heavy expenses of one chasunah after another have taken a tremendous toll.

This is where our achrayus begins.

The mitzvah of hachnosas kallah is one of the greatest mitzvos.

Chazal teach that it is a mitzvah with no limit to its reward, and a tremendous zechus to take part in helping build a bayis ne’eman b’Yisrael.

When a yid, a yarei Shamayim, stands overwhelmed before the chasunah of his daughter – this is the moment when Klal Yisrael shows its true beauty.

Each one of us can become a shaliach mitzvah and help carry this family at this crucial moment.

Even a small contribution joins together into something great.

Together we can ensure that this chasunah takes place with dignity and simcha.

Ashrei mi she’zocheh to take part in helping establish a new Jewish home.

B’ezras Hashem, in the zechus of this great mitzvah, we should all merit bracha, shefa, and yeshuos.

Please join us in the great mitzvah of hachnosas kallah.

Tizku l’mitzvos.