A Warm Chol Hamoed Welcome for Congressman Dan Goldman

Congressman Dan Goldman Visits Boro Park During Chol Hamoed, Connecting with Community and Tradition

Boro Park was honored to welcome Congressman Goldman this past Chol Hamoed, as he spent time engaging with community leaders, families, and local businesses.

A highlight of the visit was a warm meeting with the Borshtiner Rebbe, Rabbi David Eichenstein, and activist Beiresh Freilich, where they discussed key issues affecting the community, including the rising cost of living and the need for accessible voucher programs. The conversation reflected a shared commitment to supporting families and strengthening the broader community.

The visit continued along 18th Avenue at the lively Chol Hamoed Extravaganza, organized by the BPJCC. The event drew an impressive turnout, bringing together families from across the entire community. BPJCC coordinator Avi Greenstein warmly introduced Congressman Goldman and expressed appreciation for his years of dedication and support for the community.

Congressman Goldman addressed the crowd with heartfelt remarks and took time to greet and speak with many attendees. During his visit, he met with numerous askanim and many of his constituents, engaging in meaningful conversations about issues important to the community.

No visit to Boro Park would be complete without a stop at a local favorite, and Congressman Goldman made his way to Toys 4 U, where he purchased Afikomen gifts for his children. While there, he interacted with local families and spent time speaking with owner Yossi Itzkowitz about the challenges and opportunities facing small businesses in the neighborhood.

The visit was marked by warmth, mutual respect, and a genuine sense of connection, reflecting the ongoing relationship between Congressman Goldman and the Boro Park community.