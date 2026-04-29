Heartfelt request from the Schepansky family, on the tragic passing of their son Habachur Eliyahu z”l

It has been two weeks since our lives were shattered. Two weeks since we lost our Eliyahu — our son, our brother, our pride to a tragic accident that took him from us at only eighteen years old. The wound is raw, the silence in our home is deafening, and yet we find ourselves compelled to reach out, because Eliyahu would not have wanted us to be silent.

He was never still. He was always doing- learning, giving, building, caring.

Eliyahu was a consummate Ben Torah whose life, though painfully short, stood as a radiant model of Ahavas HaTorah. He approached his learning with seriousness, love, and dedication, driven by great personal she’ifos in Limud HaTorah that went far beyond his years. At the same time, he poured hundreds of hours into chesed — volunteering for Igud Bnei Torah and Kollel Chazu — always seeking to be meitiv to others, always looking for the next way to give.

He also possessed something rare: an exceptional passion for honoring a Beis Medrash and Beis Knesses. He took personal achrayus to ensure that the tzurah of a Makom Torah u’Tefillah was upheld with the greatest dignity and respect. For Eliyahu, this was never a task. It was an expression of who he was.

It is therefore with broken hearts and with a sense of profound meaning that we are inaugurating the writing of a Sefer Torah l’iluy nishmas Eliyahu ben ybl”c R’ Moshe שליט”א.

A Sefer Torah. Letters that will never fade. A voice that will never go silent. Every time this Torah is lifted in a Beis Medrash in that very place that Eliyahu so fiercely honored, his neshamah will be elevated, and his legacy will live on.

We are asking you — our extended family, dear friends, and Klal Yisroel as a whole — to join us in this sacred endeavor. Each letter, each parshah, each contribution — large or small becomes part of Eliyahu’s eternal legacy of Torah.

To dedicate letters or parshiyos, or to make a contribution, please visit:

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May the zechus of this Sefer Torah be a continuous aliyah for his pure neshamah, and may the Ribono Shel Olam comfort our family among all Aveilei Tzion v’Yerushalayim.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

With heartfelt gratitude,

The Schepansky Family