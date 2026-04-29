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A Signed Guarantee From the Posek Hador For Extraordinary Parnassah!

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A Signed Guarantee From the Posek Hador For Extraordinary Parnassah!

“Whoever donates to Merkaz HaTorah Teshuvos V’Hanhagos will merit great miracles in parnassah and abundant prosperity.”

-Maran Hagaon Rav Moshe Shternbuch, shlita.

Click now to witness the powerful assurance from Maran Hagaon Rav Moshe Shternbuch shlitah >>>

Kollel Teshuvos V’Hanhagos is the network of kollelim under the leadership of Rav Moshe Shternbuch, shlita, cultivating the next generation’s gedolai hador.  

As the yahrzeit of the great Reb Meir Baal Hanes approaches, it ushers in the most auspicious time for great yeshuos. 

The Posek Hador shlita, made an unprecedented promise: 

Anyone who supports Merkaz Hatorah Teshuvos V’Hanhagos with a donation of $1266 – the gematriya of Kupas Reb Meir Baal Hanes –  will receive a contract signed and personally guaranteed by Maran Hagaon Rav Moshe Shternbuch shlitah.  A clear and direct promise for Parnassa beyond measure, in abundance and prosperity, for every generation to come. 

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity!

Click now to witness the powerful assurance from Maran Hagaon Rav Moshe Shternbuch shlitah >>>

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