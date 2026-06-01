Historic Milestone at the Yeshiva Campus in Givat Ze’ev: Torah Scroll Dedication and Cornerstone-Laying Ceremony for the “Migdal Oz” Torah Campus Led by Rabbi Yechezkel Etrog

A remarkable and inspiring event took place at the beginning of the week (Monday) at the “Migdal Oz” Torah Campus in Givat Ze’ev, marking the dedication of a beautifully commissioned Torah scroll to the yeshiva’s study hall, alongside the laying of the cornerstone for the new yeshiva campus and the institution’s tenth kollel. Together, the institutions are home to hundreds of yeshiva students and hundreds of married scholars.

The prestigious gathering drew kollel members and yeshiva students from across Israel, as well as philanthropists and supporters of Torah who traveled especially to Israel to participate in the celebration of Torah and this historic occasion.

Following the completion of the final letters of the Torah scroll, a festive procession departed from the home of the Rosh Yeshiva, Rabbi Yisrael Yaakov Shmolovitz. Yeshiva students and kollel members broke into joyous dancing, filled with a unique spirit of inspiration and elevation. Participants accompanied the Torah scroll with heartfelt singing and profound emotion.

The musical portion of the event featured the renowned “Kapella” Choir, acclaimed vocalist Moti Wiesel, and child prodigy Ari Kraus, all under the direction of maestro Binyamin (Benny) Laufer, who added a special atmosphere in honor of the Torah.

A grand festive meal followed, held around elegantly arranged tables and produced by event organizer Elchanan Karlitz. During the meal, distinguished rabbis and public figures addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the world of Torah study and highlighting the tremendous contribution of the “Migdal Oz” campus to the yeshiva world in Israel and beyond.

Among the distinguished participants were leading Torah sages and rabbinic figures, headed by Rabbi Dov Landau, Rabbi Shraga Steinman, Rabbi Shimon Galai, Rabbi Mordechai Edelstein, Rabbi Chaim Peretz Berman, Rosh Yeshiva of Ponevezh, Rabbi Yosef Chevroni, Rosh Yeshiva of Hebron, the Rebbe of Dzikov, and the rabbis of Givat Ze’ev, Rabbi Aryeh Silberstein and Rabbi David Sofer.

Also in attendance were Givat Ze’ev Council Chairman Yossi Asraf and Deputy Council Chairman Rabbi Yitzchak Brenner, who has stood alongside the yeshiva since its earliest days.

Rabbi Dov Landau blessed the gathering, stating:

> “The increase of yeshivot is the establishment of Torah throughout the Land of Israel. Especially at this time, it brings great joy to see a new building being established for a yeshiva. I bless Rabbi Yechezkel Etrog that he should continue to raise and educate worthy students, and may we all merit to study and engage in Torah learning with love and reverence.”

The benefactor Mr. David Dennis Rivitz surprised the audience and said:

> “My wife and I are deeply grateful to Rabbi Yechezkel Etrog and his brother, Rabbi Aharon, for giving us the opportunity to dedicate this Torah scroll in honor and memory of our beloved daughter. Rabbi Yechezkel has had dreams in the past and dreams for the future, and he brings them to life. He is willing to travel thousands of miles through heat and cold to achieve his vision, and that is why he succeeds. Everything he does comes from a tremendous heart. I am deeply moved and inspired by the yeshiva and the uplifting atmosphere here. Seeing that this event also marks the laying of the cornerstone for an entire campus with multiple buildings planned for construction, and having reviewed the architectural plans, I would like to become a partner in this endeavor. With your prayers and Torah study, I hope, God willing, to merit donating one of the buildings in memory of my daughter, of blessed memory.”

In his remarks, Council Chairman Yossi Asraf said:

> “Whenever I come to Migdal Oz and witness the dedication, diligence, and spiritual growth of the yeshiva students at the highest level, I am filled with joy. Migdal Oz is a tremendous blessing for our community. In my mind’s eye, I can already see the building completed and standing here. I am working together with the yeshiva’s leadership to advance the construction plans in the very near future.”

The entire event left a lasting impression on all who attended. Participants described an extraordinary sense of spiritual elevation and joy in Torah, coupled with great excitement over the continued growth and development of the “Migdal Oz” Torah Campus in Givat Ze’ev.

Photo Credit: Yossi Aflalo.