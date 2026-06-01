FROZEN MOMENTS: 12 Striking Monochrome Images Capture The Spirit Of Adirei HaTorah

With tens of thousands gathering at the historic fifth Adirei HaTorah maamad at the Xfinity Center, countless photographs were captured throughout the unforgettable event.

Among the many talented photographers documenting the evening, one chose a different approach.

Challenging himself to tell the story of the maamad through just twelve images, he created a unique monochrome photo essay highlighting the faces, emotions, and moments that defined this extraordinary gathering.

Presented entirely in black and white, these twelve carefully selected frames offer a powerful and timeless glimpse into an event that celebrated Torah on a truly historic scale.