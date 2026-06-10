For over 25 years, Yeshiva of Cherry Hill has been transforming talmidim into chashuve b’nei Torah, devoted ovdei Hashem, and future leaders of Klal Yisrael. What began with just a small group of talmidim learning in a modest house has, with siyata d’Shmaya, grown into a thriving makom Torah — with a beautiful new campus, a flourishing mesivta, beis medrash and newly opened kollel, with over 100 talmidim immersed in serious limud haTorah each day.

But this is only the beginning.

As we celebrate a quarter century of impact, growth, and limud תורה, we look ahead with tremendous excitement and responsibility toward the future. Our mission is not simply to sustain what has been built, but to continue expanding, strengthening, and elevating the yeshiva so that we can meet the evolving needs of the next generation of talmidim and continue shaping the future of Klal Yisrael.

The momentum is real. The impact is everlasting. And the future is now.

We invite you to join this campaign and become a partner in the next chapter of Yeshiva of Cherry Hill — helping ensure that this makom Torah continues to inspire, elevate, and transform generations to come. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.