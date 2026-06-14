The Mamdani Network: How Radical Politics Seek to Silence Jewish Representation

Extremism does not grow overnight. It spreads quietly.

Across New York, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his allies have built a movement aimed directly at Jewish influence in politics. Their goal? Replace proud defenders of Israel with voices who treat Jewish concerns as an afterthought.

Brad Lander is their perfect candidate. His campaign reflects Mamdani’s playbook perfectly—using Jewish identity while pushing anti-Israel positions. Defund Iron Dome, march with anti-Israel activists, and call it “Jewish conscience.”

Make no mistake: If Lander wins, Mamdani’s network wins. From rallies promoting “ceasefire now” to rhetoric that blames Israel for its own defense, these ideas have one goal—to make our community less visible, less respected, and less secure.

We cannot allow that victory. Every Jewish household in Boro Park needs to recognize what’s at stake. This isn’t just Goldman versus Lander—it’s loyalty versus betrayal, truth versus lies, faith versus fanaticism.