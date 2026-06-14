You Can Follow a Shiur. But Can You Open a New Blatt on Your Own?

Many Gemara learners can follow a good shiur.

But when they sit down with a fresh blatt, without the Maggid Shiur leading the way, the experience is often very different.

The Aramaic slows them down.

Rashi feels cryptic.

The structure of the sugya is difficult to follow.

And learning independently can feel frustrating.

Gemara Boot Camp was created to solve that problem.

Through a systematic, level-based curriculum, learners develop the core skills that make Gemara accessible: understanding the language of the Gemara and Rashi, identifying the structure of a sugya, following the logic of the Rishonim and Acharonim, and learning how to think through a blatt independently.

“I had been doing Daf Yomi for a number of years and learned several masechtos, but the pace was so rapid that I wasn’t retaining anything. I felt that I wasn’t learning anything in depth. I was just skimming the surface.”

Carl Tessler

Denver, Colorado

“I very much wanted a systematic approach to Gemara learning. When I heard about Gemara Boot Camp, I thought: this is exactly what I’ve been looking for.”

Chaplain Aharon Kleinman

U.S. Navy

Every Live Zoom Cohort includes:

• Live classes

• Session recordings

• Weekly chaburah learning

• Ten one-on-one review sessions with a personal Shas Mentor

Learners consistently describe the same transformation:

The Gemara becomes clearer.

The sugya becomes easier to follow.

And for the first time, they feel confident opening a new blatt on their own.

The next Shas Foundations I Live Zoom Cohort begins June 21, 2026.

If you’ve ever felt that there must be a more systematic way to learn Gemara, this is your opportunity to see it for yourself.

Watch a free 10-minute preview lesson:

▸ GemaraBootCamp.com