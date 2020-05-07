An Emotional Plea From Your Local Hatzolah Member

Sponsored Content





When I signed up to be a Hatzolah member, I knew it would be a lot of things.

I knew it would be draining and demanding, at times unfathomably so.

I knew it would mean time away from family, from my job, from important events and celebrations.

I knew it would spell sleepless nights, followed by dizzying days.

I knew it would take all my reservoirs of strength to witness trauma, pain, and even death – and still go on.

But I never thought it would come to this.

This crisis has brought my role as a Hatzolah member to a whole new level.

I didn’t think it would mean seeing the fear in my daughter’s face as I don my PPE suit, mask, and goggles before leaving to the hospital – and reassuring her that it’s still Abba.

I didn’t think it would mean leaving my family in the middle of the Seder – again – and then not returning until the next Seder, when the patient’s oxygen level finally stabilized.

I didn’t think it would mean saying, “Don’t worry, you’ll be okay,” to the gasping father on the stretcher as I slam the ambulance doors – and praying in my heart that my words come true.

I didn’t think it would mean whispering Vidui and Shema Yisroel with a passing patient – because I’m as close as the family can get at those heartbreaking moments.

I didn’t think it would mean acting as a confidant, a liaison, a brother and a father all in one – to family after desperate family.

Hatzolah is there for the suffering, the elderly, the desperately ill and the suddenly grieving.

We take our role seriously – and that gives us strength to keep going when times are impossibly difficult, impossibly demanding, and impossibly .

We’re in this together – and we can’t do it alone.

Please show your support for all that we do. Please help us help you. Remember, when you call us, we never say no….

