POMONA HEIGHTS: Inferno Destroys Shul, Sifrei Torah In Safe Still Not Located

A massive fire destoryed a Shul in Pomona Heights, early Wednesday morning.

The “Chassidim at 110 Shul” located at the corner of North Ridge Road and Overlook Road, was quickly engulged in flames, after a propane tank reportedly exploded at around 5:45am, Monsey Scoop reported.

Bichasdei Hashem, the shul was unoccupied at the time of the blaze, preventing any injuries.

Despite the quick spread of the flames, emergency response teams were unable to retrieve the Sifrei Torah in time. The Sifrei Torah were, however, stored in a fully fireproof safe, which is believed to have withstood the fire unscathed.

The structure, which previously housed the late Dr. Reb Zev Zelenko Z”L, later sold the property to the Shul Chasidim at 110 Overlook Drive before they relocated to 34 North Ridge Road.

