Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH AND ENJOY: Benny Friedman ft. Mordechai Shapiro Sing L’olam Va’ed Live!

“L’olam Va’ed” featuring Mordechai Shapiro, recorded live Chol Hamoed Sukkos at the Newark Symphony Hall during the Benny & Friends Concert.

Produced by SING Entertainment
Concert Directed by: Chaim Zippel
Musical Director: Gershon Freishtat
Sound & Lighting: Pulse
VJ: VisuaLive
Stage Manager: Reuven Brecher
Logistics Coordinator: Peretz Traube
Mix & Master: Mendy Friedman
Video Produced by: Motty Berkowitz
Cinematographers: Motty Berkowitz, Motty Engel, Stanislav Mitoussov, Dmitry Podrez & Reuven Bess
Marketing: I & Me Media

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Iran Threatens Vicious Response “Beyond Imagination” If Trump Backs New Israeli Strikes

Israeli President Herzog Denies Trump Claim That Netanyahu Pardon Is “On Its Way”

Yesh Atid Targets Children: Asks Supreme Court To Halt Funds Transfer For Chareidi Schools

The Enemy Within: “Arab Terror Army Could Make Oct. 7 Seem Like Small Potatoes”

Cabinet Secretary Raps Deputy AG: “Arrests Of Bnei Torah Reduced Chareidi Enlistment!”

Republicans Demand Answers as Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Wealth and Minnesota Fraud Collide

“Supreme Court Is Like A Child Throwing A Tantrum; Yitzchak Amit Has No Boundaries”

LANDMARK NEW FILM: As Israel Faces Growing Pressure, New Film Explores Torah’s Blueprint for National Security as Articulated by the Lubavitcher Rebbe ZT”L

Yeshiva Bochur Tried To Register For Marriage And Discovered He’s Not Jewish

MAZEL TOV! Former Hostages Matan Zangauker and Ilana Gritzewsky Announce Engagement