WATCH AND ENJOY: YEEDLE & Nemouel – B’zeh Habayit

As the world stands still for a moment, two souls become one under the Chuppah. בּזה הבית is more than a melody; it is a collective bakasha rising from every heart in the room.

Echoing the sacred words of the כּתובּה, we daven that this union be binding and everlasting—a home built on love, holiness, and embracing the Shechina.

May their home be a sanctuary of peace. Within these walls, may it be filled with the joy of children and the light of Hashem’s brachos. This is a prayer for every Jewish home—that it be beloved in Heaven and cherished on Earth.

THE STORY BEHIND THE “DIAMOND”

The journey of בזה הבית began at the Kahn wedding in London. As Yeedle sang this stirring composition under the Chuppah, Nemouel was stopped in his tracks by the soulful delivery. He turned to Yeedle and asked: “What is this diamond?”

The vision for a duet was fulfilled when Yeedle performed the song at the Chuppah of Nemouel’s own daughter. This video captures the raw emotion of that night—a personal celebration now shared as a prayer for every Jewish home.

THE PRODUCTION

Guided by a search for musical perfection, Yeedle oversaw every detail of this project—from sourcing the melody to producing the cinematic edit. As the son of the “King of Jewish Music” Mordechai Ben David, Yeedle—the Prince of Jewish Music—carries a legendary dynasty into a new era. Following his “Album of the Year” success with Hu v’Lo Acher, he continues to set the gold standard for authentic, flawless production.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A REFINED COLLABORATION

In this special feature, Yeedle is joined by Nemouel, a sweet powerhouse and a much beloved performer in the industry today. A proud Lubavitcher Chossid with a deep love for soulful niggunim, Nemouel brings a vibrant energy and an “off-the-charts” vocal range that perfectly complements the track.

The duet captures a rare musical chemistry: Yeedle’s masterful, soulful delivery—the hallmark of the Werdyger legacy—is met by Nemouel’s soaring vocal strength. A French-Israeli and an American hail from different parts of the world, yet they are united in friendship by a shared Chassidic spark and a mutual dedication to their craft. Together, they represent a high standard of class; whether in a quiet moment or at peak energy, their delivery remains refined, authentic, and dignified.

________________________________________

SPECIAL DEDICATION & APPRECIATION

A special thank you to my dear friend, Moga Kahn & family, whose friendship is a constant source of strength. This song was first acquired and performed in honor of the Kahn weddings.

Thank you Zevi Fried & Tuli Safrin for ensuring every mile of this journey was a success.

________________________________________

LYRICS & TRANSLATION

Verse: והקהל עומד ומתפלל עליהם שיהיה, שיהיה זה הבית שריר וקיים מלא אהבה, מלא קדושה שתהיה שכינה שרויה

Chorus: שיהיה, שיהיה בזה הבית שלום מלא, מלא בנים ובנות אהובים למעלה, אהובים למטה בית מלא בברכת השם

English Translation: Verse: The crowd stands in prayer for them, May this home and union be firm and everlasting, Filled with love, filled with holiness, A sanctuary where the Divine Presence dwells.

Chorus: May there be peace within this home, Abounding with sons and daughters, Beloved in Heaven, cherished on Earth, A home filled with the blessing of Hashem.