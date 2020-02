YWN regrets to inform you of the sudden Petira of Rabbi Dr. Chaim Wakslak z’l, who was the Morah D’Asra, Young Israel of Long Beach and the clinical director of HASC Center.

The Levaya will be today, Erev Shabbos Kodesh, at 12:00PM, Young Israel of Long Beach, 120 Long Beach Boulevard.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…