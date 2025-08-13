SUSPENDED: French Air Traffic Controller Who Told El Al Pilot To ‘Free Palestine’

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot announced on Tuesday evening that the air traffic controller who told an El Al pilot over the radio to “Free Palestine” after takeoff has been suspended from duty.

Tabarot wrote on X that after the recordings were examined, which confirmed the complaint, the air traffic controller “has been stripped of all ability to practice until further notice.”

“A disciplinary procedure was immediately initiated. The punishment must be commensurate with the severity of the act.”

Tabarot did not address the antisemitic or political undertones of the act. According to strict air traffic regulations, controllers are forbidden from transmitting any non-air traffic-related communications over pilots’ radios.

The incident occurred moments after an El Al flight took off from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)