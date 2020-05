YWN resgrets to inform you of the Petira of Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Yisachar Rosengarten ZATZAL, He was 89.

The Niftar was a tremendous Marbitz Torah and served as the Rosh Yeshiva of the Belzer Yeshiva for decades, and a member of the Belzer BADATZ “K’hal Machzikei Hadas”. The NIftar collapsed suddenly in his home on Moztei Shabbos and was rushed to hospital where he was Niftar.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

